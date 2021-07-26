Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
The international community is responding to the military’s protest crackdown in a variety of ways, and a look at why Nasdaq is separating its existing marketplace for private company shares into a new unit. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, talks about the performance of the FT’s annual stock picking contest, thus far.
US places sanctions on head of Cuban military over protest crackdown
https://www.ft.com/content/11d34723-0e79-4718-a9d3-7884ab96e306
Nasdaq: private market exchange is the next frontier, with US Lex editor Sujeet Indap
https://www.ft.com/content/630ac956-c521-4973-9d14-b707fe16c5a3?
FT stockpicking contest: winners and losers at the half way mark, with markets editor Katie Martin
https://www.ft.com/content/1625ef6f-83d5-4a0d-8bbf-7a61b06a963b?
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
