The international community is responding to the military’s protest crackdown in a variety of ways, and a look at why Nasdaq is separating its existing marketplace for private company shares into a new unit. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, talks about the performance of the FT’s annual stock picking contest, thus far. 


US places sanctions on head of Cuban military over protest crackdown

https://www.ft.com/content/11d34723-0e79-4718-a9d3-7884ab96e306


Nasdaq: private market exchange is the next frontier, with US Lex editor Sujeet Indap 

https://www.ft.com/content/630ac956-c521-4973-9d14-b707fe16c5a3?


FT stockpicking contest: winners and losers at the half way mark, with markets editor Katie Martin 

https://www.ft.com/content/1625ef6f-83d5-4a0d-8bbf-7a61b06a963b?


The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


