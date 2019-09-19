Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface makeup at a private school party after Time magazine published a yearbook photo from 2001, Cisco chief executive Chuck Robbins dismisses fears of a breakdown in global supply chains, saying he expects Washington and Beijing to reach a deal ending their trade war, KPMG UK plans to cut hundreds of staff in a wave of cost-cutting, and shares in FedEx tumbled on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its weakest sales growth in a decade. Plus, the Federal Reserve cut US interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday. Our US economics editor, Brendan Greeley, unpacks the move.

