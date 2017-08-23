EnQuest shares fall on problems at Kraken field in North Sea

Shares in heavily indebted UK oil explorer EnQuest fell by as much as 12 per cent on Wednesday morning after it cut its full year production guidance because of teething problems with a vessel used to extract oil at its key Kraken field in the North Sea.

Kraken, located 125km east of the Shetland Islands, produced its first oil in June. This was seen as a significant milestone for the company because cash generated from the heavy oilfield will be needed to pay down its $1.9bn debt pile.

But the company said on Wednesday that the volumes of oil from Kraken had so far been lower than forecast because of problems making the system onboard a floating production storage and offloading vessel — which is used to extract and process oil — work reliably enough to meet expected production levels.

Amjad Bseisu, chief executive of EnQuest, described the Kraken FPSO as a “complex vessel” but insisted the system had been rigorously tested onshore and simply needed “fine-tuning”. The issues experienced so far were not caused by a design problem, he said.

Nevertheless, EnQuest warned average daily production for the full year was likely to be substantially lower than previously forecast, at 37,015 barrels of oil equivalent per day “plus or minus 10 per cent”. It had previously expected full year production to average between 45,000 and 51,000 barrels per day.

The company insisted the “operational issues” would not persist beyond this year and the performance of individual oil wells at Kraken had so far been better than expected, it said.

But the downgrade in the production forecasts raised questions from analysts about the company’s liquidity position.

Stephane Foucaud, analyst at GMP FirstEnergy, said the change in production guidance “will inevitably raise questions from investors on EnQuest’s balance sheet and the critical importance of a timely delivery of Kraken to the company’s future”.

EnQuest has loan covenant tests at the end of each quarter and the level of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation it has to meet will reduce between September and December.

The company last year agreed a $400m debt restructuring and equity raising package so it could complete the $2.5bn Kraken project, which was begun before oil prices crashed in mid-2014.

EnQuest’s net debt grew slightly to $1.92bn at the end of June from $1.91bn at the end of April.

It had available cash and lending facilities of $213m at the end of the first half — a level of liquidity at which Mr Bseisu said the company had been surviving for a couple of years. “We are not uncomfortable at this level,” he told analysts on Wednesday morning.

Mr Bseisu added that the company’s capital expenditure would fall in the next two years now that Kraken was producing oil and that EnQuest had not had any problems yet in meeting requirements of its lending covenants.

However, EnQuest would still consider selling part of its 70.5 per cent stake in Kraken, Mr Bseisu added. It usually targets holdings of between 40 and 60 per cent in fields, he said.

EnQuest has told Bumi Armada, the Malaysian company that built and rents out the FPSO vessel, that it would receive “significantly reduced rates” until all of the problems had been resolved.

Shares in EnQuest were down 10 per cent by mid-morning in London at 29.5p, putting it among the biggest fallers on the FTSE all-share index.