UberEats to expand to 40 UK cities

Uber is expanding its restaurant delivery service UberEats to more than 40 towns and cities across the UK this year as it seeks to ramp up its challenge to local rivals such as Deliveroo and JustEat.

UberEats is available in just three cities so far in the UK but, according to Uber, more than 1m people have downloaded the app in the nine months since its launch.

Jambu Palaniappan, UberEats’ regional general manager, said that Uber was “investing heavily in an ambitious plan” to expand its service in the UK. There “was huge appetite from people to order food at the touch of a button from their favourite local restaurants”, he added.

Uber already has a large customer base in many towns and cities in the UK through its transport app, and it plans to use that to cross-sell its UberEats service. Cities will include Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Liverpool.

“We know that Uber ride users migrate very quickly to UberEats. In fact, 55 per cent of the UK’s population can order a car through Uber, so we want to replicate this with Eats,” Uber said.

In September, the company aggressively expanded its food delivery service across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to cities such as Amsterdam, Brussels and Stockholm, as well as farther afield in Dubai and Johannesburg.

“We think [food delivery] is similar to transport — there is a high opportunity for efficiency and cost saving. UberEats will have no minimum order size even if it’s just for one person,” Mr Palaniappan told the Financial Times last year. “We are already seeing that popular restaurants are opening special delivery kitchens for UberEats. The expansion is an indication of our firm’s commitment to this business.”

UberEats has so far linked up with more than 5,000 couriers and 2,000 restaurants in the UK, including Leon, Chilango, Ping Pong, Itsu and others.

However, UK rival Deliveroo is also aiming to improve and expand its service. Earlier this year, it began to trial a subscription service, Deliveroo Plus, for loyal customers, charging £8.99 per month or £89 per year, instead of a fee of £2.50 per delivery.

Uber has faced a series of crises in recent weeks, including a backlash from investors and employees about its “toxic” culture, sexual harassment allegations and leadership issues, as well as a legal battle over intellectual property with Google.