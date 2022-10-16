© Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
  • Currency, exchange rates, inflation, growth, unemployment, monetary policy, financial markets

Biden should act now on the wrecking-ball dollar

  • What is meant by exchange rate?

  • What is the current exchange rate for the US dollar against the British Pound?

  • What is the reason for the recent appreciation in the dollar?

  • What is meant by the destabilising effects mentioned in the article?

  • What effects does a strong dollar have? Explain with as much detail as possible Use a diagram to help with your analysis

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School

