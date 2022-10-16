This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Currency, exchange rates, inflation, growth, unemployment, monetary policy, financial markets

Click to read the article and then answer the questions:

Biden should act now on the wrecking-ball dollar

What is meant by exchange rate?

What is the current exchange rate for the US dollar against the British Pound?

What is the reason for the recent appreciation in the dollar?

What is meant by the destabilising effects mentioned in the article?

What effects does a strong dollar have? Explain with as much detail as possible Use a diagram to help with your analysis

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School