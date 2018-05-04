Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty

Labour Day Turkish police officers arrest a protester attempting to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul

© Francois Lenoir/Reuters

High five Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, and Brexit campaigner and member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage gesture before the start of the plenary session on the EU budget, at the European Parliament in Brussels

© Stephen Lam/Reuters

Social networking Canine internet celebrity @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook’s annual F8 developers conference in California

© Marcelo Garcia/Prensa Miraflores

Campaign trail Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro applauds his supporters during an election rally in Carora

© Danny Lawson/PA

Dressed to kill Tim Marney, left, and his wife Claudine Marney attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, where Bram Stoker found some of his inspiration for Dracula after staying in the town in 1890

© Joseph Eid/Getty

Political landscape Posters of candidates for the Lebanese parliamentary elections adorn buildings in Tripoli. On Sunday, Lebanon will be holding its first parliamentary elections since 2009

© Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Heads up Liverpool’s Sadio Mané and Roma’s Daniele De Rossi play for the ball during the Champions League semi-final between Roma and Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

© Niranjan Shrestha/AP

Celebrating Buddha A Nepalese woman lights an oil lamp at Boudhanath stupa during Buddha Jayanti in Kathmandu, Nepal. The festival marks three events in Gautama Buddha’s life: his birth, his enlightenment and his attaining a state of Nirvana that frees believers from the circle of death and rebirth

© Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Opposition rally Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, in Yerevan, Armenia

© The Asahi Shimbun/Getty

Sea of colour People enjoy clam digging at the marine park in Yokohama, Japan. The nation is celebrating ‘Golden Week’ until Sunday

© Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Artistic pose Jordan Wolfson’s Colored Sculpture, a large-scale animatronic installation, is unveiled at London’s Tate Modern

© Matt Cardy/Getty

Green goddess A woman looks towards where the sun is rising as people gather on Glastonbury Tor to watch the sun rise as they celebrate Beltane in Somerset, England. Beltane is celebrated by druids and pagans as the start of summer