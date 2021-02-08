Print this page

TikTok is planning an aggressive expansion into ecommerce

TikTok plans to expand into ecommerce in the US to compete with Facebook, Cuba has announced it will open most of the economy to private business, and Mercedes-Benz says by 2030 it will make as much from its electric cars as it does from its luxury combustion engine models. Plus, the FT’s environment and clean energy correspondent, Leslie Hook, looks at the global shift to renewable energy and how it could change the geopolitical landscape.


TikTok takes on Facebook with US ecommerce push

Cuba lifts ban on most private business 

Mercedes’ electric profits to match those for combustion models by end of decade

How the race for renewable energy is reshaping global politics

