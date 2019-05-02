Thank you for your help!

The Financial Times is pleased to announce the winners of the sixth FT Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyer Awards 2019, held in Hong Kong, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.

In an innovation of our own this year, we have introduced a new category of Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion.

Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific headquartered)



• Gilbert + Tobin

Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (internationally headquartered)



• Herbert Smith Freehills

Innovation in the Rule of Law and Access to Justice



• Joint winners: Nishith Desai Associates and Blueprint for Free Speech

Legal Innovator of the Year



• Sam Nickless, Gilbert + Tobin

Most Innovative General Counsel in Asia-Pacific



• Gladys Chun, Lazada

Most Innovative In-house Legal Team in Asia-Pacific



• Uber

Innovation in Managing and Developing Talent



• Herbert Smith Freehills

• HSBC

Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion



• Herbert Smith Freehills

Innovation in New Products and Services



• Corrs Chambers Westgarth

• Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Innovation in Accessing New Markets and Capital



• King & Wood Mallesons

• ING Bank

Innovation in Technology



• Gilbert + Tobin

• L’Oréal

Innovation in Dispute Resolution



• Mayer Brown

Innovation in New Business and Service Delivery Models



• MinterEllison

• SK Engineering & Construction

Innovation in Data, Knowledge and Intelligence



• Hogan Lovells

• Credit Suisse

Innovation in Creating a New Standard



• HSA Advocates

• Asian Development Bank

Innovation in Collaboration



• Joint winners: Unilever and Thomson Reuters

Innovation in Enabling Business Growth and Transformation



• Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

• Xero

Innovation in Strategy and Changing Behaviours



• King & Wood Mallesons

• DBS Bank

Innovation in Managing Complexity and Scale



• Shearman & Sterling

• Go-Jek