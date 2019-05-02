Harriet Arnold and Madison Darbyshire

The Financial Times is pleased to announce the winners of the sixth FT Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyer Awards 2019, held in Hong Kong, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.

In an innovation of our own this year, we have introduced a new category of Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion.

Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific headquartered)

• Gilbert + Tobin

Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (internationally headquartered)

• Herbert Smith Freehills

Innovation in the Rule of Law and Access to Justice

• Joint winners: Nishith Desai Associates and Blueprint for Free Speech

Legal Innovator of the Year

• Sam Nickless, Gilbert + Tobin

Most Innovative General Counsel in Asia-Pacific

• Gladys Chun, Lazada

Most Innovative In-house Legal Team in Asia-Pacific

• Uber

Innovation in Managing and Developing Talent

• Herbert Smith Freehills
• HSBC

Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion

• Herbert Smith Freehills

Innovation in New Products and Services

• Corrs Chambers Westgarth
• Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Innovation in Accessing New Markets and Capital

• King & Wood Mallesons
• ING Bank

Innovation in Technology

• Gilbert + Tobin
• L’Oréal

Innovation in Dispute Resolution

• Mayer Brown

Innovation in New Business and Service Delivery Models

• MinterEllison
• SK Engineering & Construction

Innovation in Data, Knowledge and Intelligence

• Hogan Lovells
• Credit Suisse

Innovation in Creating a New Standard

• HSA Advocates
• Asian Development Bank

Innovation in Collaboration

• Joint winners: Unilever and Thomson Reuters

Innovation in Enabling Business Growth and Transformation

• Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
• Xero

Innovation in Strategy and Changing Behaviours

• King & Wood Mallesons
• DBS Bank

Innovation in Managing Complexity and Scale

• Shearman & Sterling
• Go-Jek

