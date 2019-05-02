Listen to this article
The Financial Times is pleased to announce the winners of the sixth FT Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyer Awards 2019, held in Hong Kong, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.
In an innovation of our own this year, we have introduced a new category of Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion.
Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific headquartered)
• Gilbert + Tobin
Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific (internationally headquartered)
• Herbert Smith Freehills
Innovation in the Rule of Law and Access to Justice
• Joint winners: Nishith Desai Associates and Blueprint for Free Speech
Legal Innovator of the Year
• Sam Nickless, Gilbert + Tobin
Most Innovative General Counsel in Asia-Pacific
• Gladys Chun, Lazada
Most Innovative In-house Legal Team in Asia-Pacific
• Uber
Innovation in Managing and Developing Talent
• Herbert Smith Freehills
• HSBC
Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion
• Herbert Smith Freehills
Innovation in New Products and Services
• Corrs Chambers Westgarth
• Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Innovation in Accessing New Markets and Capital
• King & Wood Mallesons
• ING Bank
Innovation in Technology
• Gilbert + Tobin
• L’Oréal
Innovation in Dispute Resolution
• Mayer Brown
Innovation in New Business and Service Delivery Models
• MinterEllison
• SK Engineering & Construction
Innovation in Data, Knowledge and Intelligence
• Hogan Lovells
• Credit Suisse
Innovation in Creating a New Standard
• HSA Advocates
• Asian Development Bank
Innovation in Collaboration
• Joint winners: Unilever and Thomson Reuters
Innovation in Enabling Business Growth and Transformation
• Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
• Xero
Innovation in Strategy and Changing Behaviours
• King & Wood Mallesons
• DBS Bank
Innovation in Managing Complexity and Scale
• Shearman & Sterling
• Go-Jek
