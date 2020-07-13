Magnus Carlsen has won four of his last five online tournaments, defeating the cream of his generation. Next Tuesday comes a different test, where Norway's world champion, 29, meets some of the great names of previous decades in the Legends of Chess tournament.

The 10-player field includes the four semi-finalists from this month's Chessable Masters, plus six veterans led by two former world champions, Vlad Kramik of Russia and Vishy Anand of India.

Two other stellar living legends, former world champion Anatoly Karpov and the all-time No1 woman Judit Polgar, may make appearances in the commentary box. Whether the greatest legend of all, Garry Kasparov, will take part, is as yet unsure.

The time limit of 15 minutes for the entire game, plus a 10-second per move increment, is geared to younger players with fast reactions and is a formidable challenge to older grandmasters. It would not surprise if the quartet of current players from the Carlsen Tour finished in the top four places, but the legends can be expected to score some upsets.

The games with grandmaster commentaries will be free and live to watch on chess24.com daily, starting 3pm on Tuesday July 21.

Puzzle 2376

The board is crowded with only two pawns exchanged, on each side, but the game's conclusion was swift. White made just one move, and Black resigned in view of imminent material loss. Can you find White's instant winner? The position is from Yasser Seirawan v Alex Yermolinsky, US championship 1994.

Click here for solution



