All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which cathedral did the Victorian art critic John Ruskin consider “out and out the most precious piece of architecture in the British Isles”?

Which living author has had the most films adapted from his or her work?

© Hulton Archive/Getty Images Who did Diana Mitford — of the Mitford sisters (three of the five, pictured above) — marry in 1936 at the home of Joseph Goebbels, with Adolf Hitler as guest of honour?

Who until last month was the manager of Celtic?

At the start of Hamlet, who’s the king of Denmark?

Which long-running cartoon cat was created by Jim Davis?

“Take Me Out” — taken from their Mercury prize-winning eponymous debut album of 2004 — is the biggest hit single by which Scottish band?

Who was the only woman among the four presenters of the 1980s prank show Game for a Laugh?

© Dreamstime Which salad — invented in Mexico (above) in 1924 — now usually contains anchovies, even though they weren’t in the original recipe?