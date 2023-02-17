This week, we speak with visual artist Nick Cave. Cave is best known for his ‘Soundsuits’: vibrant, whimsical costumes that entirely cover the face and body. But the Soundsuits are not just playful. He made the first after police beat Rodney King in 1991, and they are meant to help process collective sorrow through celebration, and to give armour to the marginalized. In the wake of police killing Tyre Nichols last month, we speak with Nick about how his work has changed over 30 years, even as history repeats. Then, FT Weekend columnist Nilanjana Roy joins us to discuss what makes a great book club, and how to start your own.

Want to say hi? We love hearing from you. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Nick’s exhibition ‘Forothermore’ is on at the Guggenheim museum in New York until April 10. See the art and video performance from the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAw4bemr0NQ

– The FT’s excellent review of the exhibition, by the great Ariella Budick: ‘turning bric-a-brac into joyful, furious art’: https://on.ft.com/3Eg6zsm

– The horses in Grand Central Station: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBALj_Um1fc

– ‘In praise of book clubs – and how to do them well’ by Nilanjana Roy: https://on.ft.com/3xtmmjF

– Nilanjana’s newest novel Black River will be published in June. Her most recent book is The Girl Who Ate Books (2016).

– Nilanjana is on Twitter @nilanjanaroy. Nick Cave is on Instagram @nickcaveart

—-------------

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com