Gideon talks to strategist Raja Mohan about India’s rising geopolitical influence. As the countries of the world form alliances to counterbalance the power of China, India is being courted for its support. How is India responding, and what are the prospects that it could one day become a superpower itself? Clips: DD India

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Jake Fielding

