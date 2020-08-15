Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK is in its deepest recession on record, official data showed this week. Not only does Britain have the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe, but the economy has been harder hit than any other G7 country. Is it Boris Johnson’s fault? Plus, we discuss the exams debacle and the anger at how grades have been awarded to students who couldn’t sit their exams because of Covid-19. Presented by George Parker, with Delphine Strauss, Alice Hancock, Mure Dickie and Bethan Staton. Produced by Anna Dedhar. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor is Liam Nolan. Theme music by Metaphor Music. Review clips: BBC, Scottish Government.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.