Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Jamie Dimon, probably the world's most powerful banker, has said he intends to remain head of JPMorgan for another five years, and has appointed two co-presidents. What does the new structure tell us about Mr Dimon's rumoured intention to go into politics? Patrick Jenkins discusses this question with Martin Arnold, the FT's banking editor. Music by Kevin MacLeod

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS