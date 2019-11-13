Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hundreds of millions of people turn to the web each day to seek answers to medical concerns. But the information they share is far from secret. Madhumita Murgia, the FT's European technology correspondent, has been looking into what happens to the personal health information we share with these websites, and she tells India Ross what she discovered..





Contributors: India Ross, tech creative producer, and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.