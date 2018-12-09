Prime Minister Theresa May will not delay Tuesday’s parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, Stephen Barclay, the secretary for leaving the EU, insisted on Sunday, even though the government faces almost certain defeat.

Cabinet ministers and senior backbenchers have reportedly been arguing for a delay that could allow Mrs May to return to Brussels to argue for more concessions. However, asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if the vote was 100 per cent going ahead, Mr Barclay replied: “It is”.

Downing Street also said the vote would proceed as scheduled. However, its position could ultimately change in the run-up to the vote on Tuesday evening; it could also try to appease critics by amending the motion on the deal.

The government had hoped to build momentum in the days before the vote, with dozens of ministers making media appearances on Saturday. However, more Conservative MPs announced over the weekend that they planned to vote against Mrs May’s deal.

Will Quince, a pro-Brexit MP for Colchester, said he could not accept “the consequent indefinite nature of the customs union if the [Northern Irish] backstop is triggered”. He resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the defence secretary Gavin Williamson.

Andrew Mitchell, the Remain-backing former chief whip, said he was also opposing the deal because it would “leave us as a rule taker” and would place the UK “in a fundamentally weak and subservient position” in future negotiations with the EU.

Separately, a cross-party committee of MPs said Mrs May’s deal does not offer “sufficient clarity or certainty about the future”.

More than 100 Tory MPs have now said they oppose the deal, meaning that Mrs May faces the worst defeat of her premiership on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, denied that the prime minister would have to step down if she lost. He said a Commons vote against the deal would be “a powerful mandate” to change the Irish backstop, the insurance policy agreed by the EU and the UK to avoid a hard border.

Mr Johnson pointed to comments from Romano Prodi, the former European Commission president and Italian prime minister, saying that Brussels would have to negotiate in such a scenario. The EU has said it will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement, which lays out the backstop.

Meanwhile, Mr Barclay rejected suggestions that the government could seek Norwegian-style membership of the European single market. Amber Rudd, the work and pensions secretary, said that such an option was politically “plausible”, and Hilary Benn, the Labour chair of the Brexit select committee, lent his support. But Mr Barclay said it would not honour the 2016 referendum result.