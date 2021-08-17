How to work, rest and play – outdoors Make your garden work harder with curated living spaces, family games and the quirkiest home-office pods The complete guide to garden livingTake the indoors outdoors with these alfresco innovationsLost in headspace: the rise of the home templeForget wine cellars and cinemas, the latest must-have luxury is a spiritual sanctuaryGarden leave: six outdoor office pods to lust forThese architect-designed studios are good to growSet and match: the best outdoor game setsFrom handmade beach bats to an automated tennis opponentPleased in a pod: a rural escape to the back gardenIngenious little sanctuaries for summer sojourns without leaving your homeQueer Eye’s Bobby Berk on how to make the most of outdoor livingThe interior designer star of Netflix’s hit makeover show advises on styling a patioGarden design: how to furnish an outdoor roomFrom pizza ovens to cushions, you can enjoy home comforts outside the houseOutdoor kitchens can rival indoor counterpartsWeather-resistant cabinets and appliances offer year-round al fresco eating