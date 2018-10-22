Downing Street had a message to senior Conservatives who told Theresa May she was heading into the “killing zone” on Brexit and should “bring a noose” to a meeting with restive backbenchers on Wednesday: “Personal vitriol has no place in our politics.”

The prime minister’s Brexit agonies have been played out in full in the media, with unnamed Tory critics claiming she was about to be toppled in a backbench coup, amid gruesome knife-related imagery.

“We must set a tone in public discourse that’s neither dehumanising nor derogatory,” Mrs May’s spokesman said of the Sunday Times report, which succeeded in rallying some Tory MPs to the prime minister’s defence and was unanimously condemned in the House on Monday.

While much of the focus has been on whether Tory MPs can assemble the 48 names needed to force a vote of confidence in Mrs May, the more imminent danger for the prime minister could come from inside her top team.

Cabinet divided on how to break deadlock

Her cabinet remains deeply divided on how to break the Brexit deadlock, with Mrs May’s team anxiously monitoring the positions of moderate Eurosceptic cabinet ministers including Dominic Raab, Brexit secretary, and Sajid Javid, home secretary.

“They are especially worried about Dom resigning,” said one Tory Brexiter. Mr Raab has made it clear he cannot accept any deal that either sees Britain tied indefinitely to the customs union or splits Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Senior Conservatives are convinced Mrs May will face an attempted backbench coup “within the next eight months”, but many still believe the vote of confidence in her leadership may not happen until after Britain leaves the EU next March.

Time is running out for the plotters to recruit the 48 names — 15 per cent of the 315 Conservative MPs — needed to trigger such a vote if they want to influence Brexit; Mrs May hopes to conclude a deal in Brussels within the next six weeks.

“We want to get a deal done by the end of November,” said one ally of Mrs May. “There are some in the EU who would be happy for this to run into December, but that’s not what we want. We want this done as soon as possible.”

One member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, who has already submitted a letter of no confidence, said there was a “50/50” chance Mrs May would face real calls to go this week. “She has a habit of surviving,” the person added.

While a former minister conceded that Mrs May was in “a lot of trouble”, they insisted there were “not enough MPs willing to topple her”. One pro-Remain MP said that despite the next week being “very difficult” for Mrs May, she would “still be PM in a month”.

The increasingly intemperate language used by Mrs May’s critics is seen by some in Number 10 as a sign of their frustration that there is little appetite across most of the Tory party for a coup in the middle of Brexit talks.

Plotters lack an obvious alternative

The plotters have no clear alternative candidate, nor do Eurosceptic Tory MPs have a Plan B for Brexit that would be any more likely to command support in a largely pro-European House of Commons than Mrs May’s proposed compromise.

Within the cabinet, both camps are now facing each other warily as the prime minister tries to unlock talks in Brussels.

Mr Javid and Esther McVey, work and pensions secretary, were among the ministers who told Mrs May in a conference call on Sunday that they could not support further significant concessions to Brussels.

Mrs May would struggle to survive a significant new wave of cabinet resignations, particularly if it included more mainstream cabinet ministers like Mr Javid or Mr Raab, a lawyer who has taken a tight grip on the detail of exit talks.

Ministers including environment secretary Michael Gove claim now that they did not fully understand the agreement between the EU and UK signed last December, promising no return of a hard border in Ireland.

Now the Eurosceptics have insisted they will not sign any Brexit deal that has not been signed off legally by Geoffrey Cox, the increasingly influential pro-Brexit attorney-general, who took up his post in July.

“We know how the PM likes to operate,” said one Eurosceptic source. “She presents the cabinet with a fudge cooked up in Brussels, then the cabinet nods it through without fully understanding its implications. That can’t happen again.”