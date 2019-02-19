“Made in China 2025” (MIC2025) is a plan to upgrade the country’s manufacturing capability to mirror its world class physical infrastructure. China intends to ensure its competitiveness by adopting advanced technology in manufacturing, robotics, 5G, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

This strategy sits at the top of President Xi Jinping’s economic agenda, part and parcel of his plan to create a sustainable economic model. Unfortunately for China, the administration of US president Donald Trump has put the industries and products associated with this plan at the very heart of the trade dispute.

Although China’s official media has toned down its patriotic praise of MIC2025 since the trade war erupted, there is scant chance that Beijing will really back away from the most important industrial upgrade in China’s history. On the contrary, external pressure — especially the threat of sanctions from the US on key technologies and industrial products — will push Beijing to pour more capital and administrative resources into boosting technological upgrades and self-sufficiency across the most strategic industries.

Beyond shrinking the trade deficit, the Trump administration’s agenda is really aimed at preventing China’s rise as a rival power, and thus US-China policy is starting to bear a striking resemblance to economic warfare.

Mr Trump’s demands, as spelt out by the US Trade Representative, require China to slash state support for high tech industries, stop “forcing” foreign companies to share core technology with Chinese enterprises (and otherwise protect IP), remove ownership restrictions on incoming investments, open more widely to foreign goods and services, and walk away from the goal of “self-sufficiency” in key technologies and products in high-value added industries.

To force these developments, the US government has imposed 10-25 per cent tariffs on $250bn worth of Chinese imports, tightened controls over China’s investment in US tech companies, and set export sanctions on several Chinese tech companies.

The effects of the trade war are already being felt, with multinational companies relocating, threatening China’s current economy and its plans to upgrade its technology. If the dispute escalates further, China may lower the temperature by scaling back self-sufficiency targets, improving protection for intellectual property, and tilting the playing field back a little to help foreign and domestic private companies versus state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

But we see little chance of MIC2025 being abandoned; instead, it is likely that Beijing will publish a new national strategy for technology development under a new name, essentially a MIC2025 plan B. Unfortunately for China, this and other initial adjustments are not likely to appease US China hawks. Tighter restrictions on access to US technology are already being strengthened and are likely to remain in place over the long term.

The potential damage to China’s industrial future is hard to quantify but important for investors to consider. If the US government sets more restrictions on Chinese students and researchers studying in US universities, or blocks the interaction of scientists from the two countries or the acquisition of Silicon Valley start-ups by China’s VC funds and tech giants, the pace of knowledge acquisition in China may slow appreciably.

Of course, the US will suffer as well. Removing Huawei from the list of potential suppliers of 5G technology, an essential building block of the digital economy, leaves the US exposed to a duopoly. The roll-out of 5G will undoubtedly cost more, take longer, and handicap the country in the race towards a “smart” manufacturing sector, not to mention a “smart” infrastructure.

A Made in China plan B is likely to disguise its ambitious import replacement and copyright control objectives and concentrate overwhelmingly on industrial upgrading and the development of specific technologies. The self-sufficiency targets may become “internal” objectives known only to industry regulators and key domestic players and will be diluted to reflect a more long-term road map of technology development. This will allow more space for foreign players to profit from China’s development. The highest priority for self-sufficiency will remain the semiconductor sector — though the deadline will probably slip — given the increasingly central role technology plays in the rest of industry and China’s now obvious vulnerability to foreign restrictions in this area.

The US is also demanding reduced levels of state support to SOEs. Such adjustments may already be under way on the Chinese side. Amid the escalation of the US-China trade war, Premier Li Keqiang, Vice Premier Liu He, MIIT governor Miao Wei and other senior government officials promised to offer “fair treatment” to all types of enterprises — including foreign firms — in the execution of the MIC2025 plan. This “fair treatment” would include equal access to government auctions, subsidies and information resources.

Although some scepticism of Beijing’s promises is always advisable, the need to prevent the US-China trade war from destroying China’s supply chain has led Beijing to take these particular commitments seriously this time. As one of the key steps towards “fairer treatment”, Beijing has eased ownership restrictions on foreign groups’ investment in China; for example, by allowing Tesla, BASF and Exxon Mobil to build new, wholly-owned plants, and letting BMW buy a majority stake in its China JV Brilliance Automotive. Increased ownership of their Chinese subsidiaries will alleviate some of the forced technology transfer concerns. The authorities have also proposed a ban on “forced technology transfer” in the recent draft of the Foreign Investment Law, published by the National People’s Congress, which could then be approved over the next 15 months or so.

However, reaching agreement on reforming China’s SOE subsidies could prove much harder; existing government support is huge. Total government subsidies reached an estimated Rmb800bn ($118bn) in 2017, accounting for 4 per cent of total government spending and 1 per cent of GDP.

Further complicating matters is the fact that a large proportion of local government subsidies are issued with the primary goal of keeping local enterprises operating (along with their employment and tax payments). If the primary purpose of the subsidies had been research and development, or innovation, cuts would have been easier to achieve.

Apart from the US demand for removal of subsidies, China may be considering taking the initiative itself in this area. High levels of local-government debt and excess capacity make large subsidies increasingly unaffordable and therefore it would make sense to cut them. Limited fiscal resources would become concentrated on the most important industries such as semiconductors, robotics and pharmaceuticals, and government subsidies to less strategic industries would shrink. Another option is to offer foreign manufacturers of machinery and equipment access to government subsidies. Autos could become one of the first sectors to witness this.

The ongoing US-China trade war and subsequent spotlight on the MIC2025 strategy is merely a symptom of the rising strategic competition between the two nations. The Chinese cannot and will not make the wholesale changes in their political economy that the US is demanding, but the political desire from both Mr Xi and Mr Trump to achieve a “deal” is high. Thus, chances are that concessions will be made and trade pressure will gradually ease over the near term. The superpower rivalry, however, is here to stay.

Gary Greenberg is head of emerging markets at Hermes Investment Management.