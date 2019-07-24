Get alerts on UK politics & policy when a new story is published
Boris Johnson will today become the next British prime minister after Theresa May tenders her resignation to the Queen. The outgoing Mrs May will make a last address at Prime MInister’s Questions before traveling to Buckingham Palace, where Boris Johnson will then be invited to form a new government. Later Mr Johnson is expected to make a speech at Downing Street, and then enter for the first time as leader of the country to start forming his cabinet.
