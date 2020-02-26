Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The ideology shaping India today is markedly different from the time of its first post-independence prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Narendra Modi and his Bharitaya Janata Party, the BJP, are leading with a Hindu nationalist philosophy, which is sparking protests across the country. Gideon Rachman discusses the ideology and its history with Shruti Kapila, director of studies in history at Corpus Christi college Cambridge.

