The Turkish lira has lost more than 40 per cent of its value since the start of the year and the slide has been exacerbated by a war of words between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. Daniel Dombey discusses the currency crisis, what caused it, and its wider impact with Laura Pitel and Martin Arnold