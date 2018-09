Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The opposition party's conference was a success, with Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell delivering speeches that continued the party in its radical direction. We also look forward to the Conservative party's annual conference and whether it can ride through its Brexit bumps. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley and Jim Pickard. Produced by Harry Robertson