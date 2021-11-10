The HTSI expert gift guide What’s on our editors’ and writers’ wishlists for this holiday season? © Brigitte Niedermair. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure. Model, Clémentine Balcaen The HTSI editor chooses the 14 things she really wants this winterCashmere hoodies, cotton bedding – and cowboy boots for the holiday hoedownnew 16 fabulous Christmas presents for foodies The HTSI food writer is stocking up on panettone, pitchers and pantry essentials new The best gifts for the beauty queens of 2021An expert guide to the fragrances, cosmetics, and face savers to stock on your bathroom shelfnew Sixteen presents for new parents – with an eye for good designThe HTSI creative director curates gifts for the family-mindednew 12 interiors ideas for detail-driven dilettantesThe design expert asks for sofa covers, fluted glasses and a cantilevered chairnew The best gadgets for Christmas 2021Make sure your Christmas goes with a gizmo, says the HTSI Technopolis writernew More from this Series16 stylish picks for fussy fashionistas The HTSI shopping page editor wants brogues, brass and watercolours new 15 gifts for nature lovers who like things rainbow-brightPractical presents for her – indoors and outnew Classic gifts for gentlemen – with a modern edgeWrap him up in cashmere and corduroy this Christmasnew For the art lover who likes to keep fitThe Kudos Project editor mixes stylish buys with a sporty flavournew