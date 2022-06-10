Aylin Bayhan

Bottega Veneta ruched midi dress, £2,090, matchesfashion.com

Fendi F-shaped-heel sandals, £1,120, farfetch.com

Sophie Bille Brahe jewellery box, £60

Knoll Platner side chair by Warren Platner, £3,000, conranshop.co.uk

Chanel messenger bag, £3,815

Gucci formal jacket, £1,765

Nike x Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97, £150, driplockerofficial.co.uk

Yves Saint Laurent pre-owned cross pendant necklace, £1,141, farfetch.com

Louis Vuitton bustier bodysuit, £790

Christina Lundsteen cushion, £170, matchesfashion.com

Tom Ford modal-mix velour shirt, £770, mrporter.com

Loewe mohair and leather Flamenco clutch, £1,350

Brass table lamp with turquoise velvet shade, 1970, €845, 1stdibs.com

Jacquemus straight-cut trousers, £285, farfetch.com

Duistt cotton Oscar sofa, £5,910, thedesignbuzz.com

