  • Demand and Supply, Elasticity, Behavioural Economics and Government Intervention

Are high petrol prices killing the American dream?

  • Using the video, analyse at least two reasons for why there is so much demand for petrol in America

  • Discuss the elasticity of demand for petrol in America from both a price and income point of view, using the information provided in the video. How might this change over time?

  • Using a demand and supply diagram, explain why petrol prices are so high

  • Explain what ‘heuristics’ using the video and give other examples from economics

  • Analyse two different types of government intervention that can be used to reduce petrol prices

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

