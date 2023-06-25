We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Newsletter news every morning.

Specification:

Demand and Supply, Elasticity, Behavioural Economics and Government Intervention

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Are high petrol prices killing the American dream?

Using the video, analyse at least two reasons for why there is so much demand for petrol in America

Discuss the elasticity of demand for petrol in America from both a price and income point of view, using the information provided in the video. How might this change over time?

Using a demand and supply diagram, explain why petrol prices are so high

Explain what ‘heuristics’ using the video and give other examples from economics

Analyse two different types of government intervention that can be used to reduce petrol prices

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast