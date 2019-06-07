Vince Cable’s resignation as leader of the Liberal Democrats could open the door to the first female leader of a party riding high after a strong showing in the European Parliament election.

Jo Swinson and Ed Davey, both MPs and former ministers when the Lib Dems were in a coalition government with the Conservatives from 2010 to 2015, are the candidates vying to replace the former business secretary after nominations for the race closed on Friday.

Sir Vince, the 76-year-old former business secretary, took over the Lib Dems following the 2017 general election. He has maintained the party’s support of a second EU referendum, and sought to establish it as an economically credible, pro-social justice party.

Either Ms Swinson or Sir Ed will be chosen by the more than 100,000 Lib Dem members in a postal ballot, the result of which is expected to be announced on July 23.

If she wins, Ms Swinson, currently deputy leader and frontrunner in the contest, would be the party’s first female leader since its formation in 1988.

The party is enjoying a resurgence in popularity after swaths of Remain voters shifted to it in last month’s European elections. With its simple “Bollocks to Brexit” message, it surged to second place overall, with 20 per cent of the vote, soundly beating both the Conservatives and Labour.

A YouGov/Times poll published last week put the pro-EU party ahead of all its UK rivals for the first time in a decade.

The battle for the next leader will now centre on how the party can best capitalise on its electoral triumph.

The Lib Dems had faced a fresh challenge for the pro-EU centre ground of politics when eight former Labour and three former Tory MPs broke away to form The Independent Group, now renamed Change UK.

But Change UK had a disastrous European election, failing to win any seats, and has now split after five months of independent existence amid a row about whether it should join forces with the Lib Dems.

Some of the six MPs who have left are expected to join or at least ally themselves with the Lib Dems.

When launching her bid to be the party’s next leader, Ms Swinson said the UK was “crying out” for a movement to challenge the forces of nationalism and populism. “The Liberal Democrats need to be at the heart of that movement and I’m the person to lead it” she said.

Sir Ed, a former energy secretary, has said he would use a parliamentary mechanism called a “humble address” to call on the prime minister to cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50, the mechanism for leaving the EU, if Britain was on the “cliff edge” of a no-deal exit.

He has also called for “a new economic model” in Britain. Launching his bid to be leader, Sir Ed said: “I’m talking about decarbonising capitalism, making capitalism turn green so Britain is a world green finance capital.”