Tesla: disruption engine

Elon Musk’s electric carmaker has defied critics to create a new force in the auto industry
Tesla: the iPhone of the electric car era?

Elon Musk’s company is well placed as competition starts to intensify and rivals invest heavily

Tesla shares defy sceptics, short-sellers and reason

Elon Musk’s carmaker has soared but understanding why will drive many round the bend

Musk pits an army of Tesla fans against Wall Street

The electric car maker’s chief stokes retail investors’ ardour and levitates share price

Tesla’s rise has sparked an electric revolution

Elon Musk deserves credit for creating a new force in the car industry

Tesla’s soaring share price defies the bears

Rally leaves many analysts struggling to justify lower forecasts but raises questions