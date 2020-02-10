FT Collections Tesla: disruption engine Elon Musk’s electric carmaker has defied critics to create a new force in the auto industry Tesla: the iPhone of the electric car era?Elon Musk’s company is well placed as competition starts to intensify and rivals invest heavily Tesla shares defy sceptics, short-sellers and reasonElon Musk’s carmaker has soared but understanding why will drive many round the bend Musk pits an army of Tesla fans against Wall StreetThe electric car maker’s chief stokes retail investors’ ardour and levitates share price Tesla’s rise has sparked an electric revolutionElon Musk deserves credit for creating a new force in the car industry Tesla’s soaring share price defies the bearsRally leaves many analysts struggling to justify lower forecasts but raises questions