There is no such thing as an easy-to-bid grand slam, but perhaps this is close. In my teaching session, a couple of pairs languished in 4S, but most pairs bid 6S. How would you and your partner bid the North-South cards.

Bidding

Dealer: East

Game All

North East South West — NB 1S NB 2D NB 3S NB 4H NB 4NT NB 5S NB 5NT NB 6D NB 7NT

South might make a strong opening, but 1S seems fine. When South jump-rebids spades over North’s 2D response, it is forcing. The key is what North bids now. Where North merely raises to game, the auction ends. The correct action is to bid 4H, an Advance Cue-bid indicating A♥, spade support, and the potential for five or more tricks. When South hears this, all looks very promising.

It seems impossible for North to be making a slam try without either A♦ or K♦, so to use Roman Key-card Blackwood here is acceptable. When North shows two key-cards and the trump queen, South could bid 6S happily but, if North also holds K♦ (or K♥), the potential for more is clear. The 5NT continuation is usually played to ask partner to name the suit in which she holds a king, so North’s 5D showed K♦.

Now, South does some simple addition: 7 spade tricks, a heart, 3 diamonds and 2 clubs. This is 13 tricks, so 7NT will be the best, and highest scoring, contract.

