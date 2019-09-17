Thomas Cook, the UK tour operator, has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the US to safeguard itself against legal action by US debtholders.

The company is trying to secure a £900m rescue deal to keep it from going under before it hits its cash-low winter period. The filing, on Tuesday, gives UK law primacy over the company’s bonds held in the US, which should allow it to proceed with its planned restructuring.

On Monday, Thomas Cook delayed until next week two crucial hearings in the UK at which creditors will vote on the restructuring, pushing it close to its planned finalisation of the deal in October by which time it will need funds in order to buy hotel capacity for next year’s holiday season.

Shares in the 178-year-old tour operator have fallen more than 80 per cent since it announced the sale of its airline in February. The shares closed at 4.5p on Tuesday. The airline is no longer for sale due to the restructuring process.

Thomas Cook declined to comment on the filing.

The rescue deal will see £450m of capital put forward by Thomas Cook’s largest shareholder, the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, in return for control of 75 per cent of the group’s tour operator business and up to 25 per cent of its airline.

Debtholders and lending banks would inject another £450m for 75 per cent of the airline and up to 25 per cent of the tour operator.

Fosun, which also owns Club Med and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League football club, currently owns 18 per cent of Thomas Cook.

In addition to the £900m of new capital, Thomas Cook’s lending banks, led by RBS and Lloyds, want an additional £200m standby facility put in place should the company need emergency funding.

The deal needs support from 75 per cent of debtholders to succeed. Before the US filing, hedge funds that own credit default swaps, a type of insurance against the company becoming insolvent, were threatening to block it.

The US bankruptcy filing should trigger payouts on the CDS but due to the technical wording of the filing — it did not explicitly state that the company is insolvent — they are not guaranteed.

A decision on whether the payouts will be made by a panel of industry lawyers known as the determinations committee. If the DC does not allow the payouts the hedge funds may attempt to block the deal.

A person close to the debtholders said the hedge funds wanted to be constructive but that their support was contingent upon the DC’s decision.

The creditor hearings will now be held on September 27 and 30. The decision from the DC is expected before then.

