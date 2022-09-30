Russia plans to annex four regions of Ukraine today, turmoil in UK markets is spilling over on to global bond markets, and Germany announced a €200bn aid package to lower energy prices.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Russia to annex four Ukrainian regions

Global stocks and bond prices fall after gains in previous session

Germany deploys ‘economic clout’ with €200bn energy aid package

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

