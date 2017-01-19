What to look out for from the ECB

The solid, albeit unspectacular, performance of the eurozone’s economy towards the end of 2016 all but rules out any monetary policy changes at Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank’s governing council.

But there is a growing acceptance within the bank that it is running short of ammunition to counter any fresh political or financial shocks.

Expect Mario Draghi, ECB president, to face questions on the limits of the bank’s quantitative easing process and economic risks when he faces journalists at 1.30pm London time. A statement due out at 12.45pm will almost certainly confirm that the bank has left its benchmark interest rate, the main refinancing rate, at zero. The levy charged on most of the deposits parked at the eurozone’s central bank is set to stay at 0.4 per cent.

Here’s what to expect from his press conference.

QE terms

The ECB said in the accounts of its December vote that the decision to trim its monthly bond purchases from €80bn to €60bn was partly driven by concerns they could struggle to find enough assets to buy.

Before then, Mr Draghi had suggested the ECB would carry on buying bonds until inflation was certain to hit its target of just under 2 per cent.

Economists have criticised what they view as a big shift in the central bank’s stance, with some claiming the ECB is no longer as committed to its inflation target.

The ECB president will face scrutiny on how long he thinks the central bank will be able to keep up its bond buying should underlying inflation remain weak.

He could also say more about how the bank plans to buy some of the eurozone’s most expensive sovereign debt. Some bonds for the stronger eurozone economies, such as Germany, are so expensive that they are trading at yields lower than the ECB deposit rate of minus 0.4 per cent.

Until December, the ECB had refused purchases of sovereign debt with yields below the deposit-rate floor. But a policy change allows the central bank more flexibility on what bonds it can buy. The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, bought bonds for yields below minus 0.4 per cent this week.

Inflation

If inflation were to carry on rising at the pace of past months, the ECB would be delighted: it would be on track for its inflation target and would be able to stop buying bonds by the spring.

Between November and December, annual inflation in the eurozone shot up from 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent. In Germany, motor of the eurozone, the shift was even more dramatic — prices rose 1.7 per cent in the year to December.

The spurt will not last: it largely reflects the change in the oil price. Mr Draghi may point out that recent rises in the headline rate contrast with a lower reading for core inflation. Still, the scale of the rise in Germany has already led to a fresh round of calls from lawmakers in Berlin for the ECB to raise rates.

Italian banks

Italy may have averted a banking crisis late last year by approving a €20bn bailout fund for the country’s troubled financial sector, but the health of lenders remains of prime concern.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the lender at the centre of the troubles, is set to receive €6.5bn in fresh capital from the state. Agreeing the terms of the bailout is set to take Italy and Brussels around a month, to ensure compliance with EU rules on state involvement in bank rescues. Before then, the ECB is set to issue an opinion on the €20bn fund.

Mr Draghi could come under fire for the central bank’s decision to raise the figure for the amount of precautionary capital that it thinks MPS needs from €5bn to €8.8bn. Italian critics accused the ECB of a lack of transparency and failing to do enough to explain the decision (Banca d’Italia has since published this guidance).

The US

Donald Trump’s pledge to slap a 35 per cent tariff on BMW if it exports from plants in Mexico to the US have stirred concerns in Germany that the incoming US president will damage the country’s business model.

Mr Trump has also started to question how helpful the stronger dollar is for the US, threatening to remove an advantage for eurozone manufacturers — though it may be difficult for Mr Trump to reverse the currency’s gains at a time when the US Federal Reserve is alone among the main central banks in raising rates.

Brexit

One big implication of the UK’s intention to quit the single market is on the clearing of payments denominated in euros, much of which takes place in London. The ECB has in the past pushed for oversight, calling for big clearing houses to decamp to the currency area, but lost a court case at the ECJ in 2015.

Officials in Frankfurt and Brussels may make a fresh push for euro clearing to move to the eurozone, perhaps on the grounds that business in London will no longer fall under the scope of EU law.

Mr Draghi may not want to say anything on the matter on Thursday — but the rules of where euro clearing takes place could form part of any post-Brexit deal.