FT Weekend Quiz: ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Evelyn Waugh and Dr Frank-N-Furter
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
Which Manchester United goalkeeper survived the Munich air crash, having helped to rescue several other passengers, including Bobby Charlton?
Who’s the only US president to have been educated at Oxford university?
Who’s the only person to have been a judge on both Strictly Come Dancing (above) and Britain’s Got Talent?
Who’s the main character in Evelyn Waugh’s novel Scoop?
Which director of the Theatre Workshop, based at Stratford East in London, was known as “the Mother of Modern Theatre”?
Who’s the prime minister of Australia?
Which lead singer of the band Judas Priest came out as gay on MTV in 1998?
Who became the presenter of Radio 4’s PM programme in 2018?
Who played Dr Frank-N-Furter in the original London stage version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?
What name (both first and second) is shared by the main character in the long-running Western series Gunsmoke and the actor whose films include Drugstore Cowboy, Crash and There’s Something about Mary?
