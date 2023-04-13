Photography by Sean+Seng. Styling by Tamara Rothstein. Model, Kristine Lindseth

Balenciaga leather Glove tote, €3,400, denim baggy trousers, €1,800, and glitter fabric Leopold flats, €750. Alex Eagle cotton top, stylist’s own
Gucci metal-fringed acetate sunglasses, £1,830. Chanel metal and crystal strass earrings (just seen), £1,360
JW Anderson technical-satin one-shoulder minidress, £790
Martine Rose denim gilet, POA. Loewe padded-cotton drill top, £795, and wool zip-up hoodie, £1,100, cotton drill low-crotch trousers, £795, and satin Comic Balloon pumps, £1,400
Dolce & Gabbana silver-laminated Lycra dress, £2,100, and laminated-satin thigh boots, £850. Giorgio Armani resin and gold detail earrings, £290
Louis Vuitton viscose jersey and leather top, POA
Schiaparelli satin balloon-sleeve dress, POA
Chanel cotton blouse, £2,175. Comme des Garçons vintage skirt (worn as top), stylist’s own
Prada gabardine minidress, £1,800. Alex Eagle recycled-gold-plated earrings, £250
Balenciaga fleece scarf, €1,700. Bottega Veneta cotton top, £720
Model, Kristine Lindseth at DNA. Casting, Larissa Gunn. Hair, Kim Rance at LGA. Make-up, Mel Arter at Julian Watson. Photographer’s assistants, Alex Dias and Tom Hill. Digital operator, Paul Allister. Stylist’s assistants, Georgia Illingworth and Eli Richards. Production, The Good Company Represents

