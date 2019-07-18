Barring a miracle, Philip Hammond will be sacked as UK chancellor next week for what his critics call “negativity”. Likely prime minister Boris Johnson wants the next occupant of the Treasury to “get back our mojo and put ourselves on the path to long-term success”. A briefing note has already been written. This is what I imagine it says:

Britain is a successful, flexible, medium-sized economy. Unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1974 and the share of 16- to 64-year-olds in work is, at 76 per cent, close to a record. The UK is near full employment. Inflation is bang on the government’s 2 per cent target. Average earnings are growing at their highest rate for 11 years and rising prosperity is being shared. Spending power has been growing most quickly for people in their 20s.

Best of all, Britain’s public borrowing level has come down from 10 per cent of national income in 2009-10 to just 1.1 per cent in 2018-19. The austerity of the past decade has been achieved with stable inequality and declining rates of material deprivation.

The new chancellor will naturally have to express concern over the risks to this picture. I am sure the briefing also says that Britain is too small to influence the global threats it faces — the US-China trade conflict, environmental dangers or risks of global disinflation. Instead, it recommends a focus on five domestic risks which could upset economic harmony over the next few years.

The first is genuine concern over household finances. UK households save less of their income than those in other countries, 4.1 per cent, and that ratio fell sharply after the Brexit vote. Were households to tighten their belts and save as much of their incomes as they did in 2015, a recession would be guaranteed. But the briefing will assess this as a high-impact, low probability risk given the jobs market strength.

A second concern is a loss of foreign confidence in the UK at a time when it needs to borrow from abroad to finance a large current account deficit, hovering around 5 per cent of national income. The IMF warned this week the deficit was too high while the Bank of England cautioned that the reliance on foreign capital inflows “makes the UK vulnerable to a reduction in foreign investor appetite for UK assets, which could lead to a tightening in credit conditions”. But officials will say it’s OK: Britain has maintained a large current account deficit for 20 years without crisis.

Similarly, the chancellor’s briefing will play down the other three dangers. Effective BoE supervision will mitigate the risks of another financial crisis and the sanguine reaction to a recent decline in London house prices shows resilience to a property downturn. While an ageing population presents a challenge for the public finances, it bites only in the next parliament.

Being pragmatists rather than blind optimists, I am sure Treasury officials will acknowledge this is about as good as it gets. The real UK economic problem is the lack of much upside. At full employment, the economy cannot expand much more simply by drawing more people into the labour market. There is no sign of a revival in productivity growth and uncertainty is holding business back from investing for the future.

Mr Johnson has promised an emergency Budget to ensure the economy is “going gangbusters” by the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU. Officials will caution there is little the new chancellor can do now that will have an effect that quickly. And they will highlight the sorry history of stimulating the UK economy when it is already at full employment. After all, the 1980s Lawson boom and the 1972-74 Barber boom destroyed the reputations of two former Conservative chancellors.

Finally, there will be one innocuous footnote at the end of the briefing. It will simply say: “Following Bank of England practice, all of the above assumes a smooth Brexit”.

