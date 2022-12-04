Top school: HEC Paris

HEC Paris is the top European business school for the fourth consecutive year. The school owes its success in this composite table to its good performance in the constituent FT rankings this year. As well as achieving steady alumni salary increases and top spot in both the Open and Custom Executive Education tables, the school was ranked second in Europe in the Masters in Management table, second for EMBAs and fourth for MBAs.

Highest riser: Rennes School of Business

Returning to form, Rennes climbs 31 places to 57th in this ranking. The French school’s success is partly due to its return to the Masters in Management table, ranking 41st in Europe. MiM alumni had an average salary of $64,849 and a pay increase of 45 per cent between completing the course and three years on. It was also in the MiM top three for international course experience, based on students taking part in overseas exchanges and internships lasting at least a month.

Highest new entry: ISEG — Lisbon School of Economics and Management

The Portuguese school is the highest new entrant at 65. ISEG’s rise reflects its appearance in some rankings for the first time this year. One of these is the EMBA, with alumni reporting that the programme helped them develop personally and professionally. ISEG featured for the first time in the global custom and open-enrolment course rankings (short programmes for executives), placed 27th and 35th respectively in Europe.

Top in Scandinavia: Stockholm School of Economics

The Swedish school rose two places to 20th in this table due to improved performance in various categories in the executive MBA and Masters in Management rankings. These included career progression, measuring changes in the level of seniority, and the size of the organisations for which alumni work. SSE is fourth in Europe for masters in management and 31st for the EMBA. “The MBA has given me a great toolkit for future growth as a leader,” said one graduate surveyed for the ranking.

Financial Times European Business Schools 2022: the top 25 schools Rank School Main campus 1 HEC Paris France 2 London Business School UK 3 ESCP Business School FR/DE/IT/ES/PL/GB 4 SDA Bocconi/Università Bocconi Italy 5 University of St Gallen Switzerland 6 Iese Business School Spain/US 7 Edhec Business School France 8 ESMT Berlin Germany 9 Essec Business School France 10 IE Business School Spain 11 IMD Switzerland 12 EMLyon Business School France 13 WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management Gemany 14 Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University Netherlands 15 Insead FR/Singapore/UAE 16 Warwick Business School UK 17 Esade Business School Spain 18 University of Cambridge: Judge UK 19 Imperial College Business School UK 20 Stockholm School of Economics Sweden 21 Mannheim Business School/University of Mannheim Germany 22 University College Dublin: Smurfit Ireland 23 Vlerick Business School Belgium 24 Nova School of Business and Economics Portugal 25 University of Oxford: Saïd UK

Quick facts

Rank 1: Making history

HEC Paris takes the top spot in the European ranking for the fourth year in a row and a record 11th time overall.

Rank 4: Client focus

Italian school SDA Bocconi is third in Europe for custom executive courses and fifth for the MBA.

ESMT Berlin is in the FT's league table of top European business schools

Rank 5: Swiss peak

St Gallen continued to dominate the Masters in Management, topping the table for the 12th consecutive year.

Rank 6: Salary hike

Alumni of Iese in Spain and HEC Paris MBA had the joint highest average pay rise, of 124 per cent over their pre-course salary.

Rank 10: Faculty diversity

Spain’s IE, based in Madrid, is one of 10 European FT-ranked business schools to have gender parity (50:50) among full-time faculty.

Rank 11: Global learning

Switzerland’s IMD has the most international full-time faculty, with 98 per cent of academic staff being citizens of other countries.

Rank 15: Top for MBA

France’s Insead has the top-ranked MBA of all European business schools, partly thanks to high alumni salaries, at an average of $186,784.

Rank 17: Short and sharp

Spain’s Esade is among the best in Europe for executive education, at fourth for open and seventh for custom courses.

Rank 21: Highly qualified

Mannheim is one of 31 ranked schools where 100 per cent of their full-time faculty have doctorates.

Rank 23: On the up

Vlerick Business School in Belgium is the highest climber in the top 25, moving up 16 places.

Rank 24: Made it

Portugal’s Nova, in Lisbon, makes the top 25 after coming close in the past two years.