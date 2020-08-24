Rio Tinto’s destruction work in Western Australia’s remote Juukan Gorge this year was intended to clear a path to a high-grade iron ore deposit worth A$135m, an example of chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques’ “value over volume” strategy.

Instead, by blowing up a 46,000-year-old sacred Aboriginal shelter, it has drawn comparisons with the type of cultural vandalism practised by the Taliban, shredded the group’s relationship with indigenous communities and prompted investors to question its governance.

Mr Jacques faced calls to resign after admitting last week that until the blast controversy he had not read a 2018 Rio-commissioned archaeological report that found the site had the potential to “radically change our understanding of the earliest human behaviour in Australia”.

But on Monday Rio sought to draw a line under the controversy, publishing a board-level review that said Mr Jacques, along with head of iron ore Chris Salisbury and head of corporate relations Simone Niven, bore “partial responsibility” for failings that led to the blasts, and would lose a total of £4m from their bonuses.

However, it signalled it had no intention of removing Mr Jacques or any other executives after concluding that “no single individual” was responsible for the incident.

“The key question is, who are the best people to lead the changes that have been identified in the board report? And the board has concluded that JS, Chris and Simone really are the right people,” Simon Thompson, Rio chairman, told the Financial Times on Monday.

Australian investors in the Sydney and London-listed miner remain particularly unconvinced.

Debby Blakey, chief executive of A$52bn pension fund Hesta, said the report had not addressed the question of who bore ultimate responsibility for heritage management, and did not “assuage investor concerns about the gap in Rio Tinto’s public commitment to lead on heritage protection and its actions”.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, whose members manage A$1.5tn in assets, criticised the lack of an independent review and said there had been no meaningful accountability.

The Juukan Gorge in Western Australia on June 2 2013 © PKKP Aboriginal Corporation/AFP The Juukan Gorge in Western Australia on May 27 2020 © PKKP Aboriginal Corporation/AFP

UK investors appear more divided.

One top-25 shareholder said the internal review pointed to “systemic failures across the business all the way up to executive and board-level oversight”, which was “much more concerning than a single error of judgment or process failure, which the report explicitly discounted”.

Others were more supportive of Mr Jacques, who since taking the reins in 2016 has turned Rio into a money-printing machine by focusing on productivity rather than speculative developments.

“The big thing he has done since he’s been in the job is that he hasn’t bought anything,” one said. “He’s stuck to returning cash to shareholders. It’s pretty boring but that’s OK.”

In the past five years Rio has returned $38bn via dividends and share buybacks — equivalent to more than 72 per cent of its market capitalisation at the start of 2016. It has cut net debt by $9bn to $4.8bn while investing $21bn to increase and sustain its assets base. Its share price has more than doubled and, aided by high iron ore prices, it recently reported half-year pre-tax profits of almost $5.3bn.

Trust between [Jean-Sébastien Jacques] and First Nations communities, and between him and investors, has been irreparably broken. There is no plausible way back.

Mr Jacques has cut costs, overseen a sweeping corporate restructuring and completed the company’s exit from thermal coal before its rivals. And he has avoided big deals, which have hobbled Rio in the past.

“JS hasn’t done anything, but arguably that was the right thing to do,” said one senior banker. “Rio could have easily bought an overpriced lithium company and be licking their wounds today.”

However, some investors and former employees question whether the 48-year-old’s single-minded focus has been at the expense of Rio’s relationship with other stakeholders, including the communities that live close to its mines.

Although Rio had the legal right to demolish the caves as well as a mining agreement with the traditional landowners, critics say the company should have realised the cultural significance given the 2018 report and a 2014 archaeological dig that uncovered 7,000 important artefacts.

Former employees have pointed out that following a corporate restructuring three years ago, direct line accountability for Aboriginal engagement and heritage protection was taken away from mine managers and handed to Rio’s corporate affairs and communications department.

Bruce Harvey, who led Rio’s community and indigenous relations until 2013, said this resulted in less engagement with indigenous landowners and a “focus on remedying issues after events occur”.

Critics have also seized on Mr Jacques’ public silence on Juukan Gorge for weeks after the blast.

“Trust between him and First Nations communities, and between him and investors, has been irreparably broken,” said Brynn O’Brien, executive director of shareholder advocacy group the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility. “There is no plausible way back.”

His supporters say Mr Jacques gets a bad rap in Australia because he is not from a traditional mining country and has never worked in the Pilbara region, home to Rio’s flagship iron ore division.

Mr Jacques’ decision to live in Sydney, where the miner has no office, rather than Melbourne, Rio’s Australian head office, has perplexed many employees.

“I don’t like his style of doing things,” said one investor. “His arrogance might play well in France but not necessarily elsewhere.”

And while Rio’s financial performance has been strong under Mr Jacques, the company has experienced a number of operational issues, most notably in Mongolia.

Mr Jacques’ rapid rise at Rio — he joined in 2011 from Tata Steel — owes much to his time as head of the company’s copper business, where he is credited with getting a giant copper project in the Gobi Desert back on track.

However, the underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is now running late and up to $1.9bn over-budget. Rio’s Australian iron ore unit, meanwhile, was forced to lower production guidance last year because of a bad mine plan.

Still, Rio is far from alone in suffering operational hiccups and investors say there is no obvious replacement for Mr Jacques.

Yet with iron ore trading at a six-and-half year high above $128 a tonne, Rio would continue to generate huge amounts of cash whoever was charge, one shareholder said.

For now, investors in the UK at least are giving Mr Jacques the benefit of the doubt, although they want a convincing response from the company that nothing like Juukan Gorge will ever happen again.

“We are not MPs. This isn’t about someone needing to hang for this,” said another top-25 UK shareholder.

“What we need to see is signs of structural change within the organisation that tackles the problem. The question is, do we have confidence in the CEO and broader management to oversee this? The answer right now is yes, but if we don’t see this, that’s a very different problem.”