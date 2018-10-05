After the inevitable jokes subsided about the Argentine central bank’s “no intervention zone”, the country’s currency has rallied somewhat this week. That is surely to the relief of new governor Guido Sandleris, especially as he is understood to have thought up the plan, which includes a commitment not to intervene if the peso trades between a band of 34-44 to the dollar. So far, the plan seems to be working.

At the same time, Brazil’s real has been rallying ahead of highly uncertain presidential elections this Sunday. Indeed, for many emerging markets, where currencies have plunged against the US dollar this year, the past few weeks have offered some respite. How long can this last?

For both Argentina and Brazil, politics will be decisive.

In Argentina, the strong appreciation of the peso this week was linked to the central bank’s first moves in implementing an aggressive liquidity squeeze, as part of a revamped $57bn IMF bailout deal. But in the longer term the credibility of the programme relies on President Mauricio Macri and his ability to manage the public mood.

On the one hand, if markets sense that the “zero deficit” plan agreed with the IMF is faltering, investors will panic and the peso will suffer. On the other hand, if that plan stays on track, there could still be major implications. Austerity drives are always unpopular, especially in election years — and Macri has said he wants to make a re-election bid next year.

In Brazil, meanwhile, the real’s rally could also come to a premature end if markets don’t like the result of the elections. Even if markets do get their wish — Jair Bolsonaro is their current favourite, or at least considered to be the “least bad” candidate — it is unclear whether the rightwing frontrunner will even be able to deliver what markets want should he become president after the second-round vote on October 28. Given his thin congressional base, Bolsonaro could well struggle to push through congress even a fraction of the laws that Brazil needs to tame its yawning fiscal deficit and pensions-driven debt time bomb.

For now, the Brazil rally looks more like the result of tactical trading than firmly rooted optimism about Brazil’s immediate future. While Argentina may also have serious fiscal challenges, at least it has the backing of the IMF’s biggest programme in history. Even so, the peso’s rally is only a few days old.

Although a week is a long time in Argentine economics nowadays, it is still far too early to declare that stability has returned.

Peru’s supreme court on Wednesday annulled former president Alberto Fujimori’s pardon and ordered that he be arrested and sent back to prison. He had been serving a 25-year sentence until former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski controversially pardoned him last Christmas Eve in what was criticised as an attempt to avoid impeachment (Kuczynski eventually resigned in March amid corruption allegations).

As many as 4m Venezuelans may live in Colombia by 2021 if the situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, Colombia’s foreign minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Tuesday — costing the country almost $9bn. Almost 1m Venezuelan immigrants already live in Colombia, costing about $1.5bn a year, according to the government. The UN estimates that roughly 2m Venezuelans have left their country since 2015.

The International Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Bolivia cannot force Chile to the negotiating table over granting it access to the Pacific Ocean. Bolivia’s president, Evo Morales, who has used the issue to boost his popularity ahead of next year’s presidential election, said he would keep fighting for access to the sea after his country lost most of its former coastline to Chile in a 1904 treaty following the War of the Pacific.

Argentina’s central bank governor Guido Sandleris said a new currency swap deal with China that will add the equivalent of $9bn to its foreign exchange reserves had “nearly been closed” — it is more than twice the $4bn figure reported by local media in August.

