Uber and Lyft score early win in Seattle union battle

A judge in Seattle has handed ride-hailing companies a temporary victory, in a closely watched legal battle over whether drivers for Uber and Lyft can join a union and undertake collective bargaining.

Seattle became the first city in the US to pass an ordinance allowing ride-share drivers to unionise, but that law has been challenged by the US Chamber of Commerce on the grounds that it conflicts with federal labour and antitrust laws.

Tuesday’s ruling grants a preliminary injunction that allows the ride-sharing companies to delay handing over their drivers’ contact information to union organisers — a crucial first step in organising a union vote — until after the court case has been decided.

The case is seen by legal experts as an important barometer of whether collective bargaining rights can be applied to ride-share drivers, a shift that would upend the business models of Uber and Lyft.

“It could very well go to the Supreme Court,” said William Gould, a Stanford Law professor who has written a paper on the case. “Other states and cities are waiting to see how this will be resolved,” he said, adding that an outcome that was favourable to the unions could see more cities pass similar legislation.

In recent months, Uber and other ride-hailing companies have been canvassing Seattle drivers in anticipation of union organisation, using text messages, an anti-union podcast, and even free pizza parties to urge them to oppose unionisation efforts.

Drivers for Uber and Lyft are independent contractors, not employees, which means that they are excluded from collective bargaining protections under US federal law.

The Seattle lawsuit, which was brought by the US Chamber of Commerce (in which Uber and Lyft are members) argues that the Seattle ordinance violates federal laws, including antitrust regulations, because it would promote anti-competitive behaviour among drivers who are independent contractors.

“The injunction is a critical first step toward protecting the rights of drivers who don’t want Teamsters organisers to have their private contact information,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, which provided legal aid to drivers in a parallel lawsuit that also challenged the Seattle ordinance.

Uber and Lyft welcomed the ruling. “The ordinance is a poorly drafted law that could undermine the flexibility of drivers to choose when, where and for how long they drive,” Lyft said.

In his ruling, Judge Robert Lasnik wrote that the Seattle ordinance would have a significant impact on the businesses of Uber and Lyft, and that the companies deserved to have their arguments fully heard before the unionisation process begins. Had the injunction not been granted, Uber and Lyft would have had to hand over drivers’ contacts to the Teamsters this week, the first step towards a driver vote this summer on whether or not to unionise.

“The issues raised in this litigation are novel, they are complex, and they reside at the intersection of national policies that have been decades in the making,” wrote Judge Lasnik.