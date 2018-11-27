The Federal Reserve will need to be especially attuned to fluctuations in economic data as it gauges how much further to lift short-term interest rates, a senior US central banker has said.

Richard Clarida backed further gradual tightening in monetary policy but signalled he was open to changing his estimates of the neutral rate of interest and the sustainable level of unemployment at any Fed meeting in light of incoming data.

His speech underscored the uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy in the months ahead as policymakers grapple with critical questions about where the economy is headed. While investors expect the central bank to lift rates in December, the prognosis for next year is less clear as global growth slows, the US housing market loses momentum and inflation remains relatively quiescent.

Since this summer, the Fed has been stressing how unsure it is about central banking lodestars such as the neutral rate of interest — the rate that keeps the economy on an even keel. Jay Powell, the Fed chairman, used a speech in Jackson Hole in August to warn that steering the economy had become “quite challenging of late” because of changing estimates for those critical parameters.

In his address Mr Clarida said policy is now “much closer” to a neutral level that neither stimulates the economy nor holds it back. Proceeding gradually with rate rises would give policymakers time to gather data on what the sustainable levels of unemployment and interest rates actually are, he added.

“It will allow the Fed to accumulate more information from the data about the ultimate destination for the policy rate and the unemployment rate at a time when inflation is close to our 2 per cent objective,” Mr Clarida said.

“Monetary policy in practice is, of necessity, as much or more an art than a science”, he added in a footnote to his speech.

Despite recent declines in the stock market, the Fed vice-chairman gave a broadly upbeat assessment of the US economy’s performance, saying the country’s fundamentals are “robust”. Risks to the outlook are less skewed to the “downside” than when the Fed started lifting rates three years ago, he added.

But Mr Clarida noted that inflation had remained contained, rather than jumping above the Fed’s 2 per cent target amid quicker productivity growth and an increase in hours worked.

A paper from the San Francisco Fed this week said that there was a “considerable possibility” that inflation had not sustainably reached the Fed’s target, with idiosyncratic factors not linked to the economy’s performance playing an outsized role in recent gains.

Mr Clarida also suggested that there was scope for further improvement in labour force participation, in a further possible argument for caution on rate rises.

“Raising rates too quickly could unnecessarily shorten the economic expansion, while moving too slowly could result in rising inflation and inflation expectations down the road that could be costly to reverse, as well as potentially pose financial stability risks,” Mr Clarida said.