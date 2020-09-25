Monday

9.30am I run up and down the stairs 30 times. The weather’s warmed up. I’m sweating by the end of it. That’s good. I tell myself it is too hot to jog outdoors. That’s only part of the truth. Outside doesn’t seem safe any more, since my arrest. There’s something daunting about standing peacefully by the roadside with a placard requesting freedom for political prisoners and institutional reforms one minute, then being ordered into a riot vehicle crammed with armed policemen the next. I’m annoyed that the events of July 31, when I was arrested and detained for a day, affect my exercise routine, but I definitely have a decreased sense of personal security.

12am A young man who stays in one of the buildings on my plot sends a message. Universities reopened at the beginning of the week, after the Covid-19 break. He travelled down to his college in Bulawayo at the weekend. His landlady kept his room for him, but she’s cut off the WiFi. She says it’s not worth the money seeing as the service is unreliable. It’s the digital era, but the university can’t provide WiFi for its students. This even though most of the resources the lecturers prescribe for the students are on the internet. Data prices in Zimbabwe are prohibitive. The university had to stop teaching during the Covid-19 break because the students could not afford internet access. This was the case for most school pupils as well. The government used to say it was going to increase connectivity. Now the authorities don’t even talk about it. We offer the young man a number of solutions, including registering him on our hotspot package. He says he needs to use the internet at night, when hotspot venues are closed. We rack our brains, but we don’t have a solution.

Tuesday

10am I have to drive to Beatrice, an hour-and-a-half away, to see my niece. At the turn-off to the small farming settlement, I check my WhatsApp message for directions. I end up at the wrong shopping centre. Two young women arrive to guide me through a maze of unnamed roads.

11.45am I meet my cousins, my niece’s other aunts, in the tidy little house. They are women whose strength makes them beautiful. I’m startled when for a moment I regress to an old habit of wishing I looked like them. I hug my niece for a long time, trying to absorb her grief. She is a teacher. Her father, an ex-guerrilla and my favourite cousin, passed on of HIV-Aids nearly two decades ago. Her mother followed a few years later. Sent to live with her grandmother in the village, she survived abuse to which the police and courts afforded no relief. She went to university, qualified as a teacher and settled down with a young man. Teachers in Zimbabwe earn less than $50 a month. My niece’s young man travelled to South Africa to earn a living, just as so many Zimbabweans have done in recent years. He settled in Durban. I’ve driven down because I received a message early in the morning that gangsters had gunned the young man down. He died on the spot. It’s hard to look at my niece’s daughter and son, aged 11 and three.

1.30pm I’m on my feet to leave. This isn’t polite, but I have to get back. The messages start coming in while I'm in the car. My latest novel This Mournable Body has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. My friends are euphoric. It’s hard for the joy to seep in. I have interviews. I am asked how I feel. I say I am overwhelmed. Which is true, yet it sounds detached from the moment.

7pm I ask my husband to buy me the five other novels on the shortlist for Christmas, alongside Hilary Mantel’s Cromwell trilogy. I’m inspired. I write several pages of the young adult dystopian speculative fiction I’m currently drafting.

Wednesday

5.30am It’s light outside. I see we’ve had power overnight and my cell phone’s battery is full. That’s good. A coronavirus update catches my eye. Inexplicably, the Ministry of Health used to call their pandemic reports “highlights”. I stopped reading them, and wondered instead how much language — or rather the lack of it — has played a role in Zimbabwe’s implosion.

Many concepts we need to communicate today are rendered unreliably in the Shona language. Translations — mainly of political and development terms — embarked upon since independence are dreadfully inadequate. Democracy became “gutsaruzhinji” — “satisfy the majority”. I consider how anyone can conjure up “satisfy the majority” out of “rule of the people, for the people and by the people”, and why they would want to. The chasm we have to bridge before we can conceive of democracy yawns before me like the gap between matter and anti-matter.

The ministry now calls its bulletins Covid-19 Daily Updates. I wonder whether the figures I read are publicised to satisfy the majority, or whether they merely reflect national testing capacity.

7pm I start watching the British political thriller TV series Bodyguard. If anything, it is too brilliantly done. I am as traumatised by all the intrigue as I am when I think about Zimbabwe. The film-maker in me is depressed I’ll never make anything a fraction as good.

Thursday

10am I doctor my dog Chewbacca’s eyes and ears. He’s a gentle retriever cross from the SPCA. When we got him he looked at us through the fence, then sat in a corner. I said, “Here we are thinking about giving you a home and off you go into that corner.” He stood up and loped back to the fence.

He whimpers and can’t control his bladder as the drops fall into his eyes and ears. The moment it’s over he dashes away, puts on a hangdog expression and trots up for a pat. I wonder what made him so timid.

1pm I eat a light lunch. My stomach is acting up. I need a screening procedure. It’s a decade overdue. I’m mad at myself for backing out and putting my health at risk, but something deep within says “No, you cannot go back”. I remember the nurse’s eyes afterwards when I went in in 2004, and the practitioner asking me whether I recalled anything of the procedure. I remember answering with a bright “No”, although what I remembered shredded my soul. Then my soul couldn’t take it any more, and I forgot. I’ve dreamt of justice since my memory opened up and spewed the horror out again, during a women’s get-together at a leadership course I attended in London eight years after the event.

3pm I call my healthcare insurance to ask whether there is an alternative practitioner in the country. I’ve asked this question before. There hasn’t been. For a decade and a half the practitioner who asked me what I remembered was the only practitioner. As the phone rings, I wonder how many more women have forgone their physical health because they cannot expose themselves to the trauma of abuse again. Impunity in Zimbabwe stretches beyond the political sphere. It’s like a way of life, especially where sexual abuse is concerned. People say, “Let’s just do and say this so that it’s finished”. And it is coming to pass. Zimbabwe is being “finished”.

3.05pm I hear there is now another practitioner in the country. My husband says that very strangely, in spite of everything, 2020 is turning out to be my year.

Friday

6am I’m in bed thinking about whether to take a shower. I haven’t had council water for a decade and a half. We have little control over the supply from a neighbour. Taking a shower means turning off the garden tap, walking across the yard to turn on the tank, then waiting for the pipes to fill. That’s valuable minutes, when I have to be at court by eight o’clock. Besides somebody might turn the garden tap on again, and I’d have to run out half-covered in suds, to turn it back on. Water gurgles into the pipes. The neighbour doesn’t stick to a schedule, but I’m glad he’s switched the borehole on now.

8am I meet up with the friend who was arrested with me on July 31, during a demonstration against corruption and misgovernance, and the two young men who were delivered to our holding cell after dark on the day of the demonstration. They had bruises, bumps and open wounds all over them, were clearly traumatised and could hardly walk. They look well this morning, but I wonder how much trauma still lives inside them, beyond their broad-shouldered gait.

9am I sit in the dock and listen to the magistrate remand me until the following week. Outside the court, a journalist asks me whether I think writing can save Zimbabwe. I reply that I think good writing which conveys progressive people-centred points of view can contribute, but that this is only one part of a complex process.

10am I report for bail.

Tsitsi Dangarembga’s ‘This Mournable Body’, published by Faber, has been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

