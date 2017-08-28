Labour MPs fear heartlands backlash over Brexit U-turn

Labour’s surprise shift in favour of a soft Brexit after months of ambiguity appeared calculated to put Prime Minister Theresa May and the Conservatives on the back foot.

But even if it succeeds in that aim, it may also threaten many of Labour’s own MPs by alienating their Out-voting constituents in the party’s heartlands.

A day after the party made the announcement, several MPs were already expressing concern, with one predicting it could spell “disaster” for Labour in northern towns, where voters are particularly hostile to the EU and unconvinced of the party’s commitment to Brexit.

The shift was unveiled by Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, who announced on Sunday that Labour now supported continued membership of the EU single market after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Sir Keir said the UK should stay in the single market for a “transitional period” of two to four years after departure, with the possibility of remaining beyond that — albeit only if the EU’s freedom of movement rules are loosened.

They’ve already risen from their political death-beds once and they need to ... respect the vote of their constituencies, rather than going for any tricks

That position sits uneasily with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s previous insistence that the UK had no choice but to leave the single market.

The new stance has delighted Europhile Labour MPs, particularly those in urban seats that voted heavily for Remain in last year’s referendum and then swung behind the party in the June general election. It is also likely to crank up the pressure on the Conservative government to secure a business-friendly flight from the EU.

Yet allies of Sir Keir admit that the party could take a “political hit” because of its own inconsistencies: although most Labour MPs supported the Remain campaign, the majority of Labour seats voted to leave the EU.

Staying in the single market would mean maintaining free movement, keeping the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and paying into the EU budget, all of which are deeply unpopular with Brexit voters.

“It looks like absolute chaos,” said Graham Stringer, a Eurosceptic veteran Labour MP.

Staying in the single market after a temporary transition would amount to a “betrayal of the electorate,” Mr Stringer told the Financial Times. “It looks like the thin edge of the wedge. We should be aiming to strengthen the UK negotiating position. At the moment we seem to be weakening it.”

Frank Field, a pro-Brexit Labour MP, warned that the party could get a “smack in the eye” from the electorate and should beware “wolves in sheep’s clothing”.

“They’ve already risen from their political death-beds once, and they need to remain off their political death-beds by respecting the vote of their constituencies, rather than going for any tricks,” he said.

One senior Labour Eurosceptic told the Financial Times that the leadership seemed to have chosen its new position through a tactical desire to cause the maximum damage to the Tory government.

“It looks like we will do whatever we can to hurt the Tories, just as John Smith did over Maastricht in the 1990s. Instead of principles it’s all about hurting the enemy,” she said. “That’s all well and good if it wasn’t for the fact that the majority of the country voted to leave.”

Anna Soubry, a Tory Europhile MP, has echoed that suspicion, suggesting that Mr Corbyn was “playing politics”.

Government ministers have accepted the need for a time-limited transition period to put in place a new EU-UK relationship after the actual exit on March 29 2019. But they still insist that Britain must be outside the single market and customs union, even if it seeks to replicate those existing relationships to a large degree.

Sir Keir’s shift has encouraged Labour’s most pro-EU MPs to reconsider what, until recently, seemed like accepted wisdom.

Heidi Alexander, a former member of the shadow cabinet, told ITV: “I think that if there isn’t a better offer on the table then staying in the single market and customs union permanently would be the right thing for the country.”

Those speculating that the transition deal could eventually become permanent include Stewart Wood, a former adviser to Ed Miliband and Gordon Brown.

“I think if I was a Brexiter I’d be worried that over the next three or four years if a transition deal lasts that long that other circumstances will change and the will to move on from transition stage to full Brexit might be less present than it is now,” Lord Wood said.

The UK Independence party accused Labour of betraying Brexit voters, saying Mr Corbyn had abandoned his Eurosceptic principles.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats called the shift “all spin and no principle”, pointing out that Labour had — in June — sacked three front benchers for backing an amendment calling for the UK to stay in the single market forever.

Sir Keir raised the possibility that Labour could back Britain staying in the single market, but only if freedom of movement was scrapped, which seems unlikely.

In any case, the party’s conviction could be tested next month. That is when the Lib Dems will seek to expose the cracks in Labour’s position by tabling an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill calling for a Parliamentary vote on whether Britain should leave the single market.