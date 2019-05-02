BNP Paribas, the biggest French bank by market capitalisation, said revenues rebounded at its corporate and investment banking business as it announced first-quarter profits that beat most analysts’ expectations.

The bank said net income increased 22.4 per cent to €1.92bn in the first three months, on revenues that rose 3.2 per cent to €11.14bn. The results were boosted by a one-off gain of €838m from selling an Indian insurance stake.

The results marked a sharp turnround from the final quarter of last year, when BNP Paribas suffered what it called “extreme market conditions” that hit its trading revenues. That prompted BNP Paribas to accelerate cost-cutting and slash its financial targets.

Senior bank executives said on Thursday that its strategy of cost-cutting, automating basic bond and interest rate swap trades and restructuring the way it handles other market and corporate banking transactions was starting to bear fruit. BNP Paribas has closed its Opera Trading proprietary trading operation.

Corporate and institutional banking (CIB) revenues rose in the latest quarter to €3.01bn, up 3.5 per cent from a year earlier and rising 26.5 per cent from a low point in the difficult last three months of 2019.

Its fixed income trading operation increased revenues by 28.5 per cent, beating most US and European rivals, while its equity trading and prime services revenues fell 29.5 per cent.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, chief executive, called the first-quarter results “good” and said costs had been well contained. “Revenues were up thanks to business growth in the operating divisions with in particular an upturn in client business at CIB,” he said.

Analysts welcomed the latest results, which Jefferies concluded were driven by a “good dynamic on the top line” and good cost control.

The bank’s international financial services division also improved, with revenues up 9.5 per cent to €4.28bn from a year earlier, and pre-tax profit up 4.7 per cent to €1.28bn. Its domestic division, with operations in France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg, reported flat revenues in the period.

Its common equity tier one ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, was stable at 11.7 per cent in the quarter.

BNP Paribas shares rose 3.3 per cent to €49.01 in late-morning trading.

BNP Paribas declined to comment on speculation it could be interested in a takeover of Commerzbank, while people briefed on the matter downplayed the attractiveness of such a move.

Talks between Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank collapsed last week, opening the door to a foreign acquirer for the smaller of the two struggling German lenders.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hamers, chief executive of Dutch bank ING, declined to comment on “rumours” that he had personally approached Commerzbank boss Martin Zielke to propose a cross-border merger, which could include the relocation of ING’s headquarters to Frankfurt.

However, Mr Hamers did say he would “take a look” if consolidation opportunities arise in its key markets.

ING said its first-quarter net profit fell 8 per cent to €1.12bn after costs rose faster than revenue. ING shares were down slightly at €11.34 on Thursday.

Operating expenses at ING increased 3.8 per cent while revenue rose only 2.7 per cent. Mr Hamers bemoaned “pressure from low interest rates in our main eurozone market”, referring to the European Central Bank’s decision to keep its key rates at historic lows for the foreseeable future.