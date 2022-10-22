To subscribe to FT Weekend wherever you listen, click here: https://link.chtbl.com/ftweekend

Two hundred years after Jane Austen’s novels were published, adaptations are still going strong. This summer saw the release of Fire Island, a gay adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and the Netflix original, Persuasion. Brooke Masters, our US investment and industries editor and a lifelongJane Austen fan, and University of Maine literature professor Caroline Bicks, join Lilah to talk about the novelist’s enduring appeal. Then, the Boston Marathon has a new non-binary gender category. This is one of three approaches to trans inclusion that elite sports have taken so far. Lilah invites US sports business correspondent Sara Germano on to discuss.

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– To subscribe to FT Weekend on its own feed in Apple podcasts click here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/ft-weekend/id1179847741

– Brooke is on Twitter @brookeamasters. Sara is on Twitter @germanotes

– The FT’s review of Fire Island: https://on.ft.com/3gtH11R and Netflix’s Persuasion: https://on.ft.com/3MTbB0X

– A recent FT Magazine piece by Sara: ‘What next for Brittney Griner – and for women’s sport?’ https://on.ft.com/3eUMbDG

– To stay up to date on the business of sports, you may like the FT newsletter Scoreboard: https://www.ft.com/scoreboard

Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast

Clips courtesy of Paramount, SearchLight Pictures, Sony Pictures, Miramax and Universal.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.