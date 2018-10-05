Listen to this article
Base slide Scott Kingery, of the Philadelphia Phillies, makes it home ahead of Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki’s tag in a baseball game in Philadelphia
Snooze perch A man sleeps on a road divider as a bus passes at a slum in Mumbai, India
Standing guard Police on a roof waiting for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, during a mosque opening in Cologne, Germany
Emergency aid Rescuers try to free earthquake survivor Nurul Istikhomah, 15, from the ruins of a collapsed house in Palu, Indonesia
Let’s talk Brexit Delegates wait for Jacob Rees-Mogg to make his speech on Brexit at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham
Green day Priests and bishops attend the Holy Mass for the opening of the XV Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, at Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City
Pointing the finger Supporters of US President Donald Trump turn to face the press platform after Mr Trump criticised what he called members of the “fake news” media at a Mississippi rally
Anniversary obstruction Pro-independence supporters block Barcelona’s stock exchange to commemorate the first anniversary of Catalonia’s independence referendum
Woman alone Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s new minister in charge of local economic revitalisation and the only woman in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet, leaves a photo session with other ministers in Tokyo
Dwarfed An employee talks on a phone at an office building in Seoul, South Korea
Red rally Supporters of Fernando Haddad, the presidential candidate for Brazil’s Workers’ party, at a gathering in Duque de Caxias
Wig and a prayer Judges enter Westminster Abbey for the annual service to mark the start of the legal year
Going solo US first lady Melania Trump and Ghana’s first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at Kotoka airport in Accra, Ghana. Mrs Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo trip, aiming to make child wellbeing the focus of a five-day, four-country tour
Dancing queen UK Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she takes the stage to give her address on the final day of the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, UK
Giant spectacle The little boy giant sleeps in St George’s Hall during the Royal de Luxe theatre company’s Saga of the Giants in Liverpool, UK
Tsunami aftermath A resident walks at an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
