© AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Base slide Scott Kingery, of the Philadelphia Phillies, makes it home ahead of Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki’s tag in a baseball game in Philadelphia

Snooze perch A man sleeps on a road divider as a bus passes at a slum in Mumbai, India

© AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Standing guard Police on a roof waiting for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, during a mosque opening in Cologne, Germany

© Arimacs Wilander/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Emergency aid Rescuers try to free earthquake survivor Nurul Istikhomah, 15, from the ruins of a collapsed house in Palu, Indonesia

© Charlie Bibby/FT

Let’s talk Brexit Delegates wait for Jacob Rees-Mogg to make his speech on Brexit at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham

© Alessandri Di Meo/EPA

Green day Priests and bishops attend the Holy Mass for the opening of the XV Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, at Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City

© Brandon Dill/EPA

Pointing the finger Supporters of US President Donald Trump turn to face the press platform after Mr Trump criticised what he called members of the “fake news” media at a Mississippi rally

© David Ramos/Getty

Anniversary obstruction Pro-independence supporters block Barcelona’s stock exchange to commemorate the first anniversary of Catalonia’s independence referendum

© Issei Kato/Reuters

Woman alone Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s new minister in charge of local economic revitalisation and the only woman in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet, leaves a photo session with other ministers in Tokyo

© Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Dwarfed An employee talks on a phone at an office building in Seoul, South Korea

Red rally Supporters of Fernando Haddad, the presidential candidate for Brazil’s Workers’ party, at a gathering in Duque de Caxias

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Wig and a prayer Judges enter Westminster Abbey for the annual service to mark the start of the legal year

© Carolyn Kaster/AP

Going solo US first lady Melania Trump and Ghana’s first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at Kotoka airport in Accra, Ghana. Mrs Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo trip, aiming to make child wellbeing the focus of a five-day, four-country tour

© Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Dancing queen UK Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she takes the stage to give her address on the final day of the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, UK

© Darren Staples/Reuters

Giant spectacle The little boy giant sleeps in St George’s Hall during the Royal de Luxe theatre company’s Saga of the Giants in Liverpool, UK

© Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Tsunami aftermath A resident walks at an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia