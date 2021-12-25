Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Politician with an insider's eye on what makes the country tick

Andrew Mitchell went through many of the UK's most established institutions, from public school to the army to the City of London and parliament, the Whips Office and the cabinet. 

His new book, “Beyond A Fringe”, refers not only to his distinctive hairstyle but also his insider’s view of Britain. 

We explore his journey into politics, life in government and where he sees Tory politics going next.

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity, 

Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

Follow @Seb Payne

Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.