The gamble by Ctrip on Edinburgh-based Skyscanner appears to be paying off, as revenues at the flight search company increase and the Chinese parent shows off its ability to integrate and manage overseas companies.

Sales at Skyscanner have been growing more than 30 per cent a year since its £1.4bn acquisition by Ctrip in 2016, but Jane Sun, chief executive of the Chinese online travel group, says that is just the start.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Ms Sun said the introduction of flight booking directly through the Skyscanner website and the addition of new search services meant the Scottish company’s growth potential was “tremendous”.

Ms Sun, a former KPMG audit manager in Silicon Valley who joined Ctrip in 2005, said the group’s philosophy was to buy well-managed and complementary businesses and then not to meddle.

“If you want to invest in a company you must have seen something that’s very shiny in a management team — and that is something you will do everything to protect by keeping them as an independent operation,” she said.

Ctrip plans to double the size of its international business over the next three years by integrating overseas acquisitions, focusing on the fast-growing Asian market and catering to a swelling cohort of outbound Chinese travellers, said James Liang, Ctrip’s chairman, in a separate interview.

Chinese travellers made 130.5m overseas trips last year, up 7 per cent year-on-year, while total spending rose 5 per cent to $115.3bn, according to Ctrip estimates. Their spending power allows Ctrip to haggle for steeper discounts from travel service providers such as hotels, airlines, car hire and others. In Asia, for instance, Mr Liang said Ctrip won hotel room discounts that were up to 10 per cent higher than competitors can offer.

“A lot of properties view the business from us as a strategic growth opportunity so they will give the best rates to our customers,” Mr Liang said.

Ctrip was providing Skyscanner with access to the huge and growing Chinese market and the capability to fulfil bookings directly, but when it came to strategy, hiring and firing, and daily operations, “they are on their own”, Ms Sun said.

She said Skyscanner now accounted for about 10 per cent of Ctrip revenues, which were Rmb6.7bn in the first quarter of 2018. “They are very profitable. Their margin is more than 30 per cent,” she said.

The biggest change from the acquisition has been the introduction of direct booking for flights provided by Ctrip within Skyscanner’s apps and website.

Most users who find flights through Skyscanner’s search service end up being directed to other travel agents or airlines, but Ms Sun said 3-4 per cent now booked via Ctrip’s Trip.com service directly through the Skyscanner site.

This allowed a much smoother customer experience and increased the proportion of searches that resulted in bookings.

“There is no reason why we cannot get 20-30 per cent in the long run,” Ms Sun said, adding that the Skyscanner search engine would not favour Trip.com results over those of other agents.

Skyscanner, whose main competitors in travel search include Priceline’s Kayak, Expedia and Google, this year has also widened its search service beyond the existing flights, hotel and car hire to include train tickets.

With Ctrip offering a wide range of travel services from chauffeured cars to ferries and alternative accommodation, there would be many further opportunities for Skyscanner to widen its offering, Ms Sun said.

“Skyscanner just needs to cherry-pick the ones that are suitable for their customers . . . that’s why I feel this is a one-plus-one equals 10 type of synergy,” she said.

Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams announced in May he would step down as chief executive to become chairman. Ms Sun said she was happy with his successor Bryan Dove, who she described as “very ambitious and hardworking”.

The footprint in Edinburgh also allowed Ctrip this year to open its first Trip.com call centre outside China. Ms Sun said the Scottish capital was chosen for the centre, which offers services in more than a dozen languages, because of its attractiveness to multicultural talent and the ability to drawn on legal and human resources support from Skyscanner.

Scotland’s government is seeking to expand tourism and other links with China, an effort buoyed by the establishment in June of the first direct flights between the two countries.

Ms Sun said more direct flights would help attract visitors to make Edinburgh their first stop in Britain, but that the UK needed to be competitive in making it easier for Chinese to get visas and for them to be valid for longer.

The UK in 2016 changed visa rules to allow Chinese to make multiple visits on a two-year visa, but plans to extend this to 10 years have yet to be implemented.

Ms Sun said the UK and EU Schengen area nations had longer visas, an important advantage in the “last-minute booking” culture of many Chinese travellers.

“High-end customers always have lots of choices of where to go to. Wherever the governments show them the welcome [it’s a win-win],” she said.