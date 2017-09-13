Catalan mayors threatened with prosecution over secession vote

Spain’s public prosecutor has ordered an investigation into more than 700 Catalan mayors who have said that they will help with a planned independence referendum in three weeks time that Madrid has deemed illegal.

José Manuel Maza on Wednesday said he had ordered prosecutors to summon the mayors who have offered municipal facilities for the vote and asked for regional Catalan police to arrest them if they do not show up for testimony.

The move is an escalation in the battle between Madrid and the pro-independence Catalonian regional government, which says it has a democratic mandate to hold a referendum on October 1 after winning regional elections last year.

But the Spanish constitutional court has ruled that the planned vote is illegal and the centre-right government in Madrid has promised to do anything in its powers to prevent the referendum taking place.

“If anyone urges you to go to a polling station, do not go, because the referendum cannot take place, it would be an absolutely illegal act,” said the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, on Wednesday.

The constitutional court has already suspended a law, passed last week in the Catalan parliament, aiming to lay the legal groundwork for a vote. Judges are also investigating Carles Puigdemont, the president of the Catalonia region.

Prosecutors have similarly ordered the police to hunt down ballot boxes and all materials related to the vote. At the weekend, police searched a printing press and the offices of a local newspaper for signs they were helping with the referendum.

But the direct threat of legal action against the 712 mayors — two-thirds of all those in the region — is an escalation in the pressure Madrid is putting on the region to stop the vote going ahead, targeting the crucial mid-level organisers.

It is unclear what effect the potential threat of prosecution will have, with some mayors betting that the police cannot arrest all of them without risking a popular backlash against Madrid in Catalonia.

One mayor over the weekend publicly ripped up a previous court order warning of legal repercussions for helping with the vote. On Wednesday the CUP, a far-left group in the Catalan parliament, urged all of its mayors to ignore the legal summons.

Mr Puigdemont last week sent a letter to all 948 mayors in Catalonia asking for their support to organise the vote. So far, 712 mayors — representing about 40 per cent of the Catalan population — have said they will co-operate with the referendum.

Also on Wednesday, Spain’s King Felipe VI came out against the referendum on October 1, saying that people in Catalonia must respect the country’s constitution, which forbids secession.

He said that the constitution “will prevail” against any attempt to break Spain apart and that the right of all Spaniards will be upheld against “whoever steps outside constitutional and statutory law”.