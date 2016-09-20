British clothing retailer French Connection has entered its fifth consecutive year of losses after results in the first half continued to reflect the widespread problems in the UK retail sector.

French Connection, which has been attacked for its corporate governance and strategy by Gatemore, an activist investor which owns 8 per cent of its stock, said that a fall in wholesale sales had cancelled out growth in its high street stores.

The retailer reported a pre-tax loss of £7.9m for the six months to July 31, matching the losses reported as in the same period last year. Revenues fell 8.7 per cent to £69.2m as a result of store closures and a poor performance from its wholesale business.

French Connection’s results underlined the troubles facing high street retailers in Britain, coming barely a week after John Lewis posted a 75 per cent fall in profits and high street retailer Next warned of continued tough trading to come.

Pressure from online rivals and a slowdown in consumer confidence has hit sales across the sector and few are showing signs of recovery.

“The overall performance for the first half has been disappointing,” said Stephen Marks, chairman and chief executive.

Tuesday’s results further fuelled investor unrest in the group. Activist investor Gatemore renewed its call for changes in the senior management, urging Mr Marks to give up his dual role as chairman and chief executive while calling for an overhaul of the retailer’s strategy.

In a statement, Gatemore said that the retailer’s turnround “has not gone far enough: the rate of store closures needs to increase and margins need to be improved”.

Liad Meidar, managing partner of Gatemore, said: “Management has been peeling away at store closures, but we believe it is time to rip off the Band-Aid. Gross margins have not improved enough on the retail and wholesale level.

“We have been pointing out the gross margin problem for over a year and this issue is only set to continue: the weakness of sterling will create more headwind for margins over the next year as the cost of making clothing increases.”

French Connection said the wholesale business suffered from reduced demand from stockists, who were reluctant to place orders after last year’s poor results, as well as weakened trading in US department stores and “the difficult UK high street retail environment”.

Like-for-like sales in the company’s shops increased, however, growing 6.5 per cent. Mr Marks said that the positive reception to recent collections was “clear evidence” the company’s turnround “is moving the business in the right direction”.

Analysts said that the retailer needed to show an improvement in the second half.

“While the fashion retailer has shown tentative signs of recovery in its core retail business, the group’s wholesale and licensing operations continue to disappoint,” said Julie Palmer, retail expert at Begbies Traynor.

“All eyes now turn to the second-half performance, as investors wait to see whether French Connection’s recent changes to its in-house team of designers will pay off in the long run, as the retailer pins all its hopes on a successful autumn/winter trading period and a strong Christmas.”