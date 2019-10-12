Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After months of stalemate, a Brexit deal suddenly became increasingly possible after an unlikely breakthrough between Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar on the Wirral this week. What sort of new deal is being cooked up? Can it pass parliament? And will it be ready for October 31? Plus we discuss whether 10 Downing Street is dysfunctional or if the apparent chaos surrounding Dominic Cummings is planned. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Sam Fleming, Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSwinney.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.